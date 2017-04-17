We found HD Spy Cameras for under $30!

CLEVELAND, OH - It sounds unbelievable right? There has to be something wrong with a camera to drop to that price, right? The price I found and the size of the camera are both shocking. The reason for the price drop: the brand is hoping for web traffic following a software update.



Today by viewer request, this may be something you want on your radar.



Why would you want a spy camera?



This is an action camera with every possibly accessory. The accessories allow you to use it underwater instead of a GoPro underwater or at night with infrared night vision. Despite a lot of stock, at this price, this will sell out so I want to get straight to the features.

Is this as good as the GoPro? Absolutely not. It's $30! But you can see in my video tests, it performs well.



- Full 1080p HD Video

- Tiny and roughly the size of a key

- 3 hours recording with quick re-charge times

- Waterproof up to 30 meters

- Infrared night vision with 7 LED Modes

- Record up to 32 GB with Micro TF Card (not included)

- Can be used as a car dash cam

- Size makes it perfect for surveillance

- Includes Micro SD Card

- Lowest recorded price

- Motion detection activation

- Built in microphone for audio recording



For this camera to operate, you need a Micro SD. They are on sale here if you don't own one.



HD MINI SPY CAMERAS FOR $25.99 TODAY ONLY + ALL ACCESSORIES - Click Here To Purchase

**When camera sells out, here is a great alternate under $30 with 980p and 9 hours recording.



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA