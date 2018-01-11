LIST: These are the Sam's Club stores that are closing

Soon, Sam is going to have less of a club.
With Sam's Club closing 63 stores, the big membership warehouse chain run by Walmart is going to face some big changes. Illinois loses six.
The closings fall across many states, but they hit some harder than others. Alaska, for instance, loses three Sam's Club stores while far more populous Tennessee loses only one.
Here's a list of the stores closing around the country:
Alabama
3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL 35210
Alaska
8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504
48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Arizona
2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194
5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
California
17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748
12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680
READ | Multiple Sam's Clubs close without notice in Houston, across nation
Connecticut
2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477
69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042
Florida
5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611
355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730
Georgia
2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038
RELATED: Metro Atlanta Sam's Club closes without notice; stores close across the country
Illinois
460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446
6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540
501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510
21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443
900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107
1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090
DIGGING DEEPER: Sam's Club closings: What we know
Indiana
3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268
10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526
Louisiana
9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Maryland
9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Michigan
340 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI 48911
Minnesota
2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN 56560
3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55426
New Hampshire
200 John E Devine Dr, Manchester, NH 03103
New Jersey
81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828
1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ 07036
New York
720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701
2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224
700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626
1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623
North Carolina
5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC 28360
Ohio
9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140
4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209
Tennessee
1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111
Texas
1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077
22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357
12919 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio TX 78216
Virginia
741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231
Washington
901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057
1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001
13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Wisconsin
1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214
7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719
© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs