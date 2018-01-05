Firefighter wins $1 million from scratch-off game

WMAZ
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A firefighter from the First Coast is a million dollars richer after winning the big prize from a Florida scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced a firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department won the prize after playing the $5 million Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game. Due to his profession, we will not be releasing his name.

The winning ticket was sold in St. Augustine, Florida. 

