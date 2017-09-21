Walmart to begin allowing food stamp recipients to use online grocery shopping

(Photo: Getty Images)

Walmart has unveiled a pilot program that's allowing food stamp recipients to utilize its online grocery shopping platform.

At five locations, Walmart will give shoppers the opportunity to use 'Electronic Benefits Transfer' or EBT to order items through its online grocery pickup platform, then pay in person when they pick up their purchases at the store.

The company says it plans to expand the service to more markets "through the holiday season and beyond."

"Access and convenience have long been a part of who we are," Mike Turner, vice president of Wal-Mart's e-commerce operations, said in a blog posted on the company's website. "Convenience shouldn't be dictated by the way you pay," Turner added.

About 44 million individuals benefit from food stamps in the U.S. today, according to the USDA, and in 2016 supermarkets and superstores redeemed 81 percent of all SNAP benefits.

