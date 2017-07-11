105-year-old woman passes away

Willie Dean Anderson (Photo: WLTX)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - News19 has some sad news to pass along, as one of the oldest residents in our area has died.

Willie Dean Anderson, who was 105-years-old, passed away on July 7.

During her lifetime, Mrs. Anderson raised and fostered over 70 kids in the Cayce area, in addition to her own family. She was well known for her generosity and opening her home to the public.

We'd introduced you to her several months ago after she lost her home in a house fire in April. The house was a complete loss, with only one room worth of belongings left to be salvaged.

Her family planned to throw her a 105th birthday party on May 7, but that was going to be canceled because of what happened, But you may recall the Cayce Department of Public Safety decided to throw the Anderson the birthday celebration she deserved. Using donations from community partners, they provided food, cake, and a set up for everyone in the community coming to celebrate.

There was also an effort with volunteers and Habitat for Humanity to rebuild her home that is still underway. Her family tells News19 that effort is still underway.

Habitat for Humanity issued the following statement on Facebook:

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of 105 year old Willie Dean Anderson from this life. Ms. Anderson embodied the spirit of giving through her selfless desire to help foster children and offer them a home and a family. Ms. Dean's loving family has been putting their heart and soul into rebuilding her Cayce, South Carolina home after a devastating fire tore through it in April. They have expressed a desire to complete this project and we are honored to be by their side. You can leave a message for Ms. Anderson's family by clicking the link http://leevy.com/obituary/willie-dean-anderson/"

© 2017 WLTX-TV