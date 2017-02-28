11 injured, 3 critical after car hits marching band at Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade

The Mardi Gras Parade in Gulf Shores has been cancelled after a van hit a marching band Tuesday morning, reports CBS-affiliate WKRG.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. EST just as the parade was starting.

According to Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores, the vehicle was a part of the parade.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind,” said Brown.

According to a city official, 11 members of the Gulf Shores High band were taken to the hospital and three are in critical condition.

