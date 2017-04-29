14-year-old reels in massive 835 lbs. bluefin tuna off Louisiana coast

Contributed to The Advocate (Photo: Contributed to The Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS -- A Lafayette teenager reeled in a monster catch off the Louisiana coast this weekend: An 835 pound bluefin tuna.

According to our partners at The Advocate, 14-year-old Kaleb Richardson caught the massive fish while on a four-day trip off the Louisiana Coast last week.

“It was unreal," Kaleb's father Keith said. “He got the fish to the boat in 45 minutes on an ‘80’ (reel) with 100-pound test line. Kaleb knew the techniques and how much pressure to put on the fish.

“(Kaleb) is maybe 115 pounds, and I’ll put him up against any adult angler.”

For more on how they caught the massive fish, visit The Advocate's website.

© 2017 WWL-TV