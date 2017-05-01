19 busted in operation targeting prostitution, pandering in Jonesboro

Police lights.

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Clayton County police confirm that a multi-agency operation has landed 19 people behind bars on charges including prostitution, pandering and solicitation.

The operation targeted areas on Old Dixie Road, Upper Riverdale Road, Arrowhead Boulevard and Tara Boulevard – all in the Jonesboro area.

Arrests included the following:

Hector Ramirez , 36 - Pandering

, 36 - Pandering Ronnie D. Daniel , 24 - Pandering

, 24 - Pandering Reginald Callens , 49 - Pandering

, 49 - Pandering Steven Jones , 44 - Pedestrian in the roadway

, 44 - Pedestrian in the roadway Darrien Harrison , 34 - Pandering

, 34 - Pandering Chad Jackson , 30 - Pandering

, 30 - Pandering Glen Crenshaw , 63 - Pandering

, 63 - Pandering Sherry Shadrix , 41 - Prostitution

, 41 - Prostitution Antavious Morris , 24 - Pandering

, 24 - Pandering Kurt Schmidt , 54 - Prostitution - keeping a place

, 54 - Prostitution - keeping a place Elizabeth Gordon , 37 - Prostitution

, 37 - Prostitution Hector Ramirez , 36 - Pandering

, 36 - Pandering Donald Atkims , 44 - Pandering

, 44 - Pandering Jessica Hammett , 21 - Prostitution

, 21 - Prostitution Tiffany Tallent , 36 - Prostitution

, 36 - Prostitution Jason Durham , 37 - Pimping - keeping a place and human trafficking

, 37 - Pimping - keeping a place and human trafficking Adam Cortez , 32 - Pimping

, 32 - Pimping Jakeda Bridgeman , 33 - Prostitution

, 33 - Prostitution Carmain Metcalf , 44 - Marijuana - less than an ounce

, 44 - Marijuana - less than an ounce Andra Crenshaw, 44 - Suspended license, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, no insurance, no tag, no seatbelt, aggravated assault on an officer, drug related items, possession of cocaine obstruction

The arrests were part of a joint operation between the Clayton County Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

© 2017 WXIA-TV