19 busted in operation targeting prostitution, pandering in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Clayton County police confirm that a multi-agency operation has landed 19 people behind bars on charges including prostitution, pandering and solicitation.
The operation targeted areas on Old Dixie Road, Upper Riverdale Road, Arrowhead Boulevard and Tara Boulevard – all in the Jonesboro area.
Arrests included the following:
- Hector Ramirez, 36 - Pandering
- Ronnie D. Daniel, 24 - Pandering
- Reginald Callens, 49 - Pandering
- Steven Jones, 44 - Pedestrian in the roadway
- Darrien Harrison, 34 - Pandering
- Chad Jackson, 30 - Pandering
- Glen Crenshaw, 63 - Pandering
- Sherry Shadrix, 41 - Prostitution
- Antavious Morris, 24 - Pandering
- Kurt Schmidt, 54 - Prostitution - keeping a place
- Elizabeth Gordon, 37 - Prostitution
- Hector Ramirez, 36 - Pandering
- Donald Atkims, 44 - Pandering
- Jessica Hammett, 21 - Prostitution
- Tiffany Tallent, 36 - Prostitution
- Jason Durham, 37 - Pimping - keeping a place and human trafficking
- Adam Cortez, 32 - Pimping
- Jakeda Bridgeman, 33 - Prostitution
- Carmain Metcalf, 44 - Marijuana - less than an ounce
- Andra Crenshaw, 44 - Suspended license, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, no insurance, no tag, no seatbelt, aggravated assault on an officer, drug related items, possession of cocaine obstruction
The arrests were part of a joint operation between the Clayton County Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs