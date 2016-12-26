19 'deadbeat' parents arrested during holiday sweep

Police lights.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies arrested more than a dozen people accused of failing to make child support payments.

Deputies served a total of 99 outstanding child support warrants on Wednesday, which resulted in 19 arrests, according to a news release. Some of those arrested are accused of cruelty to children.

A special effort is made during the holidays to arrest those accuse of not meeting court-ordered financial obligations to their children, the release stated.

In all, the 99 warrants amounted to $139,566.15 in uncollected child support payments, according to authorities.

