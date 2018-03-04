'We're in shock' | Child killed in tragic Riverdale shoe store accident

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A 2-year-old child died Friday night from injuries received at a Payless Shoe store in Riverdale after a store fixture fell on her head.

Little Ifrah Siddique was severely injured shortly after 8 pm when, police said, a mounted mirror fell on her.

Her family confirmed the girl's identity to 11Alive.

She was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. Police investigators said the death appears to be an accident.

The incident happened at the store in the 7100 block of Georgia Highway 85.

Siddique’s family believe the mirror was not secured, and said it was so heavy her mother and another family member could barely pull it off her.

“We’re pulling through, said Aqib Iftkhar, a cousin of the girl. “Everybody is still grieving, and it’s really hard. We’re in a state of shock.”

Payless issued the following statement Saturday night:

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss.

"We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident.

"Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time."

“I have a four-year-old which is why I just had to help,” said witness Latisha Culpatrick. “I just saw blood, and I though she just had a seizure or something, but I didn’t know it was that bad.”

