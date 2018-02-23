4-year-old child, 30 dogs and a pig found living in 'deplorable conditions'

Lebanon, TN Police Department

LEBANON, TN -- A young child and approximately 30 dogs, a cat and pig were found at a home on Franklin Road in conditions described by police as “deplorable.”

Lebanon police initially responded to a domestic violence call at the home. Animal control officers were also called and determined the deplorable conditions for the animals.

The child, who police said was age 4, is in custody of the Department of Children’s Services.

One of the women is charged with animal cruelty and reckless endangerment. The other is charged with non-violent child neglect, aggravated assault and animal cruelty, according to the jail.

Wilson County Animal Control assisted in the seizure and care of the animals, which will all be evaluated by a veterinarian. Urine and feces were present throughout the residence, police said.

The animals are in custody of the Lebanon Police Department, which is waiting for a judge’s order for Animal Rescue Corps to take possession, Sgt. PJ Hardy said.

Those who want to donate food, treats, toys or supplies and do so in person at our Lebanon’s animal control facility on Sparta Pike in Lebanon.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

Tennessean.com