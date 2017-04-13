1 dead, 3 injured in MARTA train shooting

ATLANTA -- One person is in custody after four people were shot on a MARTA train at the West Lake station on Thursday afternoon.

According to MARTA spokesperson Erik Burton, the suspect in the shooting has been apprehended.

Police said that the suspect began firing on the train, and then exited at the West Lake station, where he was taken into custody.

One man was pronounced dead,

Several victims, two men and one woman, were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital authorities said in a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The West Lake Station has been temporarily closed. MARTA has established a bus bridge from H.E. Holmes to Ashby to accommodate customers during the station closure.

MARTA said, "Due to police activity, Blue Line trains will not service Holmes and West Lake. A bus bridge is in effect for travel between Holmes, West Lake, and Ashby stations. Normal Blue Line service resumes eastbound at Ashby."

The station is located at 80 Anderson Avenue SW.

