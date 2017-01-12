5 things to know | Atlanta Falcons v. Seattle Seahawks playoff

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for a run to the Super Bowl in Houston! Here are five things to keep in mind ahead of Saturday's NFC Division match-up against the Seattle Seahawks.

1. The Falcons are heading into Saturday's game well rested after last week's bye. Head Coach Dan Quinn said every player was practicing in some way. So the team is looking pretty healthy.

2. In case you didn't know, this is the Falcon's first playoff in the last four years. The team is headed in a good direction with tons of honors and records this season. For example, this year's team is the highest scoring in franchise's 51 year history.

Previous Coverage: Falcons clinch NFC South title, return to playoffs for first time in four years

Photos | Atlanta Falcons super fans

3. If this Falcons vs. Seahawks game seems familiar, that's because Seattle came to town back in 2012 for the NFC Divisional Game. The Falcons won that game 30 to 28 with a field goal from kicker Matt Bryant.

4. Even with a win, this weekend's game could be the very last one in the Georgia Dome. But Falcon's fans will take any home field advantage we can get. According to the team's website, in recent history, the home team typically wins this divisional round.

5. After knocking out the Seahawks, the Falcons would then have to take on the Green Bay Packers or the Dallas Cowboys next weekend. If the Packers win they would have to come to Atlanta, but if the Cowboys win, the Falcons will have to head out on a road game. After that game, lies the Super Bowl two weeks later in Houston, Texas.

BONUS: If you plan to be in The Dome Saturday, you may want to stay in your seats for halftime. The team announced online that Atlanta rapper Ludacris is set to perform at halftime.

Photos | Atlanta Falcons' Cheerleaders

% INLINE %



(© 2017 WXIA)