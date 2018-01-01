5 ways to support the Dawgs at the Rose Bowl from home

Dec 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his team after defeating the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

1. MAKE THE DAWGS TREND ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Posting on social media using the #GoDawgs #UGA and #RoseBowl will make the Dawgs trend nationwide. Fans are already sharing pictures and video of themselves traveling to California, so share how you're celebrating the Rose Bowl at home using those hashtags.

2. USE OUR ROSE BOWL FACEBOOK FRAME

Put a frame of rose petals and show everyone you're a DAWG using a Facebook frame on your profile picture.

Here is how to do it:

Click on your profile picture on Facebook

Click "Add Frame"

Search "Rose Bowl 2018" and look for the frame that has rose petals.

3. WEAR UGA SWAG

Wear your red and black where ever you go! Cover yourself in UGA clothes and fly your UGA flags on your vehicles.

4. CALL THE DAWGS WHEREVER YOU ARE

Just start randomly calling the Dawgs when you find yourself around other people. UGA is in the Rose Bowl so that gives you a little more freedom to just start shouting.

5. WATCH THE GAME

Kickoff is at 5:00 p.m. on New Year's Day. If you're staying at home, you can watch the game on ESPN.

