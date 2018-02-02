500-acre safari park planned just outside metro Atlanta

Giraffe in front of Kilimanjaro mountain (Photo: Wassiliy, WXIA)

MADISON, Ga. – There could be a new savanna in Georgia.

The Georgia Safari Conservation Park is in the process of breaking ground just outside the city limits of Madison, Georgia just less than an hour east of Atlanta on Interstate-20.

Once fully developed, the park will hold three attractions including a safari drive-through experience, a traditional walk-through zoo, and Treetop Lodging, according to their website.

Some animals you can expect to see include giraffes, rhinos, zebras, ostrich and more out in the open savanna. If you want something more close and personal, the park will also host custom tours, behind-the-scenes, feedings and more.

If you want the full African safari experience, you can stay overnight in the Treetop Lodging which includes individual units built high in the tree canopy overlooking the savanna. The lodge is a 50-unit boutique that will have an event center for corporate retreats, weddings, birthdays, family reunions, etc., as well as a restaurant, according to the website.

This park has been four years in the making and a groundbreaking date has yet to be released.

© 2018 WXIA-TV