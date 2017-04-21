8-year-old boy dies when TV falls on him

Christian Deron Dozier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 8-year-old boy has died Friday morning after he was found unresponsive in his home, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed.

JSO said the boy, identified as Christian Deron Dozier, was found unresponsive with head injuries in an Ortega Farms neighborhood. Police said he was taken to Shands Hospital, but was pronounced dead when he arrived.

At this time, police haven't confirmed how the boy sustained his head injuries, but said an older entertainment system with an older style television weighing 50 lbs. to 70 lbs. fell in the bedroom where the accident occurred. They are working to confirm whether or not the entertainment system fell on him. Police are now treating the boy's death as an undetermined death investigation.

Police have detained two people at the home. One of the detainees has an active arrest warrant, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are conducting two separate investigations.

DCF officials told First Coast News that they cannot elaborate on an investigation. Officials said a statement is expected from their headquarters in Tallahassee.

The Department of Children ad Families has released a statement:

We are absolutely devastated for this family and our hearts go out to all those who cared for this child. The department has opened a child protective investigation regarding this terrible tragedy and we will assist law enforcement in any way appropriate.

