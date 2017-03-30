91-Year-Old goes ziplining, scratches another adventure off her bucket list

ASHEBORO, NC -- There's always time for a thrill no matter how old you are.

91-year-old Betty LaGrange scratched an item off of her bucket-list Wednesday. She went ziplining at Richland Creek Ziplines in Asheboro. It was all thanks to the DreamMakers program. The program is similar to Make A Wish, but focuses on seniors.

LaGrange, a resident at Cross Roads Retirement Home says she's always had a passion for the outdoors and adventure.

