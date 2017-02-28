911 call: Accused Kansas killer thought victims were Iranian

(Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images) (Photo: Kyle Rivas, 2017 Getty Images)

A Kansas man accused of fatally shooting a bar patron in Olathe thought he killed an Iranian immigrant, a bartender told a 911 dispatcher hours after the shooting.

Adam Purinton, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder after witnesses say he walked into Austin's Bar and Grill on Wednesday night, yelled "Get out of my country," and began shooting. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed and Alok Madasani, 32, was wounded. Both men were from India and worked at a nearby tech firm. A third man who tried to stop the attack also was wounded.

Hours later, a bartender at Clinton, Mo., called 911 and said a man walked into an Applebee's restaurant and announced he had "killed two Iranians." The woman warned police not to arrive with sirens blaring for fear Purinton would "freak out."

Police arrested Purinton without incident a short time later.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer, while discussing attacks on Jewish cemeteries Monday, made a passing reference to the shooting at a press briefing. "While the story is evolving, early reports out of Kansas are equally disturbing," he said.

Kuchibhotla worked for the GPS device-maker Garmin, and company officials pledged to ensure Kuchibhotla's wife can return to the United States after traveling to India for her husband’s burial, The Kansas City Star reported. Garmin said Kuchibhotla had a work permit, which allowed his wife Sunayana Dumala to live and work in the United States.

“My husband came to the United States with lots of dreams,” she said. “We made Kansas our home, we made Olathe our home.

Hundreds of friends and family members mourned Kuchibhotla on Tuesday in the engineer's southern Indian hometown of Hyderabad in Telangana state. His parents, Madhusudhan Rao and Parvatha Vardhini, wept as his body was cremated, the Associated Press reported.

Losing a young family member is an unbearable pain, P. L. Narayana, his uncle, told AP.

“It is so cruel. He was such a kind soul, very friendly," he said. "He was so excited that he and his wife were going to start a family soon."

Kuchibhotla’s mother said her son had told her he felt safe in America.

“Now I want my younger son Sai Kiran and his family to come back for good," she told AP. "I will not allow them to go back."

Foreign secretary S Jaishankar, who is visiting the USA this week, will express concerns over security for Indian Americans as well as drive home the point of Indian professionals' contributions to the U.S. economy, the Times of India reported.

The Telangana American Telugu Association issued a list of "useful tips" for ethnic Indians in the United States. Among recommendations: Don't speak Indian languages in public, don't argue in public, try not to be alone in public and "do not hesitate to call 911. Officers can come and help in such situations."

USA TODAY