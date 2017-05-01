A Few Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

A weakening system approaching the area will bring the threat for some strong to severe storms late this morning through this evening across Middle Georgia.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of the area under a marginal risk which is the lowest risk category for severe weather. The primary threats include strong gusty winds, an isolated tornado, and heavy rainfall. The first showers and storms will arrive across our western counties this morning before spreading east through the afternoon.

All showers and storms should end around sunset, giving way to clearing skies, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity for tonight.

