A naked man was found in a tree...wait, what?

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA - Officers responded to a call for reports of a suspicious person on Saturday, April 15.

The second of two officers arrived to the scene and found a naked man handcuffed in the back of a cruiser.

It started when a complainant called police after seeing 42-year-old Brannon Boleman in his back yard. At the time, he was fully clothed. When the neighbor left to call and report him to the police, Boleman disappeared.

The next time the neighbor saw him, Boleman was naked in the neighbor's tree. He reportedly told the neighbor he was looking for a cat.

Boleman was arrested for public indecency - nude - and was taken to DeKalb County Jail.

