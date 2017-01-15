Close A sick dog's bucket list Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is helping a sick dog with his bucket list. WXIA 5:18 AM. EST January 16, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Warner Robins woman works on Hidden Figures Boy asks for donations instead of gifts Macon Baptist churches share deep history Barbers and bikers cook burgers for young men Boys survive after Lake Juliette boat rescue More Stories 9-year-old missing on Lake Jackson Jan 15, 2017, 9:10 p.m. Two Macon Baptist churches unite over divided history Jan 15, 2017, 6:29 p.m. Warner Robins boy celebrates birthday with the Blue Jan 15, 2017, 6:39 p.m.