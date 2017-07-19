A snake caused a power outage in Forsyth; yes, you read that right

FORSYTH CO., GA - According to a post Tweeted by Sawnee EMC, a snake caused a power outage early Tuesday morning in western Forsyth Co.

At 4:18 a.m., Sawnee EMC experienced a power outage at their Matt and Friendship substations and it affected over 9000 customers. The service was quickly restored to the Friendship substation at 6:15 a.m. and service was later restored to all remaining customers just three minutes later.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation but all of their indications point to a snake as the culprit. Apparently a snake encountered an energized portion of the equipment inside the Matt substation, which is located at the intersection of Highway 369 W. and John Burruss Road.

"We had severe thunderstorms roll through the area on Monday night so crews were still working Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. when the snake incident happened. So we were able to get the power restored pretty fast."

Sawnee EMC apologized to their customers in the Tweet and commended their staff for fixing the issue in a timely manner.

