Abducted child from Texas rescued in Alpharetta, reunited with mom

Image Alpharetta PD

ALPHARETTA, GA. - A man who was suspected of kidnapping his daughter from Texas was arrested on Thursday in Alpharetta, and the child has been reunited with her mother.

Alpharetta police were contacted around 5 pm after DeKalb police received a tip the man, Nathaniel James, was at an nearby hotel. James had allegedly kidnapped his daughter, Saadiya James, and was believed to driving a stolen car from Maryland.

Police located the vehicle parked behind the Hyatt Place hotel on Windward Parkway. James was taken into custody without incident and transported to Fulton County jail for extradition.

The child was rescued unharmed and brought to headquarters.

After state child welfare officials met met with the child, they agreed to reunite her with her mother.

PHOTOS: Kidnapped child reunited with her mother

Two Alpharetta police then took the child to Memphis, Tenn., to meet the mother, who was coming in from Tulsa, OK.

© 2018 WXIA-TV