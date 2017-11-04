After fight with heroin, woman gets her happily ever after
A Shakopee woman once stood before a judge, pregnant and addicted to heroin. But the judge's unique approach to treating her addiction not only led to the creation of a drug court in Scott County, but also the woman's escape from heroin.
November 04, 2017
