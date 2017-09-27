Airbnb guest charged with attempted sexual assault of host's 7-year-old

A man who was renting a room at a Minnetonka family's home through Airbnb is charged with attempted sexual assault, after climbing in bed with the host's 7-year-old daughter. Now, Airbnb has some safety reminders. http://kare11.tv/2xE1LLd

KARE 10:01 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories