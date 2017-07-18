AMAZING VIDEO: Dog rescues drowning fawn

As soon as the fawn reached the shore, Storm followed it, laying down next to the baby deer. (Mark Freeley)

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK - When a baby deer was drowning in the Long Island Sound Sunday, a dog named Storm jumped into action.

Mark Freeley was walking Storm when they spotted the fawn struggling in the water.

“Storm just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck and started swimming to shore,” Freeley said.

As soon as the fawn reached the shore, Storm followed it, laying down next to the baby deer.

“And then he started nudging it, and started pulling it to make sure she’s gonna be OK I guess,” Freeley said.

But the ordeal wasn’t over yet.

Freeley immediately called the experts to check on the fawn. As soon as they started walking on the beach, he said the fawn — likely spooked by Storm and Freeley’s other dog Sara — ran right back in the water. That began rescue round two.

“This time it went out even further,” Freeley said.

Freeley and Frank Floridia of Strong Island Rescue both waded into the water.





Mark Freeley and Frank Floridia, shown, of Strong Island Rescue waded into the water to save the deer. (Erica Kultzing)

Floridia said it took about eight minutes and a rope to get a hold of her. He knew what Storm went through and felt his pain.

“The second rescue was a lot of anxiety,” Floridia said.

He credited the difficult part to his partner Erica Kutzing. She ran about a mile on the beach to help.

“I don’t think I could’ve done it without the help of my partner. I was exhausted at the point my knee blew out, and I collapsed on the beach,” he said.

Kutzing carried the fawn back to the rescue van. She said it was covered in ticks and had an eye injury.

The fawn is rescued at an area animal rescue until it can get back on its feet.

