Anonymous note blasts 'lazy' driver in handicapped space

This is the note Emily Ingram Frye found on her car.

Emily Ingram Frye just wanted to get some groceries at a southside Kroger.

It may not be readily apparent, but Frye is disabled. She hung her placard on the mirror and parked in a handicapped spot. Frye returned to her car to find a profanity-laced note calling her "lazy" and accusing her of taking a spot she doesn't deserve.

She's 28 and appears healthy to most casual observers, but Frye suffers from a life-threatening heart condition.

The Beech Grove woman was angry at that anonymous note writer. She vented in a rant on Facebook.

"I look like a perfectly healthy 28 year old, but I assure you that is far from the truth," Frye wrote. "Two years ago ... I found out in the most horrible way possible that I have a heart condition that causes unpredictable and prolonged periods of tachycardia (heart beating faster than normal)."

Reaction was swift, and mixed

"Shame on whoever did this!" Cynthia Disoteo wrote in a comment.

"Wow! What a coward" Kris Brennan Agresta wrote in another comment. "This person will be getting a visit from Karma. Ridiculous."

A few sided with the note-writer.

"I still don't see your condition needing a handicap spot," Tyler Hodges wrote. "There are many in wheel chairs and many elderly that need that spot more than you."

Frye posted an edited version of the photo in a closed Facebook group for Beech Grove residents. She posted an unedited photo on her Facebook page. If you click that link, be prepared for some salty language.

In 2015, Frye became aware of her heart problems while driving—she passed out behind the wheel. She's been hospitalized four times since then.

The fainting spells have subsided, she said, thanks to medication and an electronic heart defibrillator implanted in her chest. She still has health problems, but Frye said doctors told her it's OK to drive again.

Pulmonary or cardiovascular disabilities are among the ailments that qualify for a handicapped placard, according to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Handicapped parking applications must be certified by a health care provider.

"I've often worried about what people might think when they see me parking in one of the spots," she wrote.

"I realize there are people who abuse these spaces and placards but unless you know that's 100 percent the case, keep your mind open and your mouth shut."

