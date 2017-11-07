Officer catches man allegedly deleting child porn from phone during traffic stop

AUSTIN, Texas -- A man was arrested after an officer allegedly caught him at a traffic stop deleting child porn from his phone, an affidavit obtained by KVUE said.

On Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m., a Travis County trooper conducted a routine traffic stop when he noticed a white Chevrolet pickup traveling north on an Interstate 35 frontage road with failed brake lights.

When the officer approached the vehicle he noticed the driver -- identified as Antonio Louis Sanchez -- deleting photos from his phone. The officer said he noticed the photos depicted nude images of children under the age of 18.

The officer stated in the affidavit that he then confiscated the cellular device. On the phone, the officer said he found nude images depicting breasts and genitals of female children around 10-years-old. Sanchez was then arrested for possession of child pornography.

When he was detained, Sanchez allegedly confessed he had been viewing child pornography for the past 10 years.

Sanchez is currently in the Travis County Jail with a total bond set at $30,000.

