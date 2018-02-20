Apps to help parents monitor their kids' phone and social media activity

Group Of Children Sit On Window Seat And Use Technology (Photo: monkeybusinessimages, monkeybusinessimages)

HOUSTON - Today's teens are equipped with mobile phones, laptops, smart watches and live in an always-on, connected world. Parents are faced with valid concerns about the unknown lurking in the virtual world, including bullies and predators.

Monitoring the digital lives of our children is an important part of being a parent.

There are many apps and parental control options available today to help parents parents track mobile and social media activity. We've listed some of the apps here.

We recommend you verify any app before you subscribe or purchase them.

uknowkids

Text message monitoring, photo reviews, GPS locator, social media monitoring for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

mSPY

This technology is monitoring software for parental control which allows parents to remotely track and control any activity of kids on all smartphones and computers.

The Spy Bubble

All activities on social media platforms, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and others can be viewed. Find out all call details including time, date, call duration and whom your child calls or receives calls from. Includes GPS tracker.

Norton Family

Norton Family parental control software helps protect your kids by showing you what your kids are doing online and identifying potential dangers before they become problems.

OurPact

This app is a simple family locator and parental control app giving parents of teens the ability to locate family members and limit screen time by blocking internet and app access.

Spyzie

This app helps parents remotely track and monitor all activities on a cell phone. It is also a monitoring tool for all devices including Android and iOS. Tracks whatsapp, SMS, call logs, location tracking to name a few.

My Family Tracker

Family Tracker is a GPS tracking app that allows parents to track the location of Android and Apple cell phones and tablets so you know where your kids are at all times. You can send free text messages between them.

Secure Teen

This app helps parents know what their child is doing online and allows them to view internet activity to make sure they are not accessing harmful content.

Bark Monitoring Technology

This technology allows parents to monitor social media activity on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and GroupMe.

Qustodio

Download Qustodio on every kids' device, including smartphones, tablets and/or desktops. Use your own smartphone to supervise them.Works on Android and iOS devices.

Webwatcher

Parental monitoring software, WebWatcher is compatible with Android, iPhone, PC and Mac. WebWatcher allows parents to view messages (texts, Facebook and other social media), call history, photos, website history, GPS and more, all from the palm of your hand.

FlexiSPY

Parents can monitor all communications, locations and user behavior of their child's smartphone from any web browser with FlexiSPY.

Watchover Software (iOS)

Watchover takes screenshots every minute and stores them for 48 hours so parents can view at a later time. This software compiles your kids’ computer’s data to show what programs were used and for how long.

