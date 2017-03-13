Archaeologists discover massive statue in Egyptian slum

Egyptian workers prepare to lift parts of a statue for restoration after it was unearthed in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo: Khaled Elfiqi, European Pressphoto Agency via USA TODAY)

HELIOPOLIS, Egypt (USA TODAY Network/Mary Bowerman) — A team of archaeologists from Egypt and Germany recently unearthed a massive ancient Egyptian statue in Cairo.

The statue is believed to be of Pharaoh Ramses II, who ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago, Reuters reported. The statue was found submerged in groundwater near what was the ancient city of Heliopolis.

A bulldozer pulled the head of the statue out from the mud Thursday, according to Reuters.

The statue is "one of the most important archaeological discoveries” made in the area, Khaled al-Anani, Egypt's antiquities minister, said in a Facebook post.

Reuters reported that the team also uncovered a statue of Ramses II's grandson, Pharaoh Seti II.

