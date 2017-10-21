Arizona firefighter making progress in recovery after Vegas shooting

It's been more than two weeks since the mass shooting in Las Vegas, where a gunman opened fire, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

An Arizona firefighter who was hit by a bullet is still recovering, dreaming of the day he can be back in his fire engine with his crew to work for the Lake Havasu City community.

"My heart is probably pretty heavy because I’ve made room for each and every person that’s been there for us," Kurt Fowler said.

He's filled with gratitude after thinking he may be just seconds away from his last breath.

He was celebrating nearly two decades of marriage at the Route 91 Harvest festival when the gunfire started. He shielded his wife Trina when a bullet tore through his flesh just above his right ankle. He told her to leave him and run.

"I remember running, thinking he was dead," Trina said. "I saw my three babies' faces and I ran for them."

Kurt was trained as a firefighter to help others, but that night it was strangers who helped him get to safety.

"It's really hard, especially doing what we do as firefighters, to leave people behind," he said.

Two weeks later, Kurt is still unable to do the work around the house he said he enjoys.

The road back to the fire engine is long. Doctors say it'll be at least a year. But with plenty of support, he is confident he'll make it.

"I will make my way back to the engine," he said.

