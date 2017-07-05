Arrest made in Savannah shootings, car crash that killed 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Police in Savannah say they have arrested a suspect after shootings in the city's downtown historic district led to a police chase in which a fleeing vehicle crashed and killed three people.

Savannah-Chatham County police Cpl. Hillary Nielsen told reporters that gunfire wounded three people at about 12:13 a.m. Wednesday in Savannah's City Market nightlife district.

She said officers chased a vehicle that fled and soon crashed, killing one pedestrian and two people inside the vehicle. Five other pedestrians were injured.

Nielsen said police arrested one suspect who will be charged with felony murder and other crimes in the crash and shootings. The suspect was not immediately identified.

Nielsen said a fourth person was wounded by gunfire in a separate shooting nearby, but she couldn't say if it was linked.

© 2017 Associated Press