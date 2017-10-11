Arrests made, autopsy findings released in death of LSU frat pledge
10 people were arrested in the death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver Wednesday. In addition, troubling autopsy results indicated that Gruver had a blood alcohol level of .495 - extraordinarily high.
WWLTV 4:24 PM. EDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Complete Coverage: Boy dies at High Falls State…Oct 10, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
-
Neighbors react to 12-year-old losing his life at…Oct 11, 2017, 12:11 a.m.
-
Baldwin County Sheriff: Deputy 'made a mistake'…Oct 11, 2017, 12:11 a.m.