Athens woman watching UGA in the Rose Bowl talks teen out of robbing her

ATHENS, Ga. -- It was the evening of New Year’s Day and a woman was watching the Bulldogs play in the Rose Bowl from her home. She was there alone and at around 7:00 p.m., she saw a young teen walk in her kitchen.

“I was sitting here looking at my computer. The door opened. The kid walked in, pulled a knife and asked me for money,” the homeowner said in her report to police.

Athens Clark County Police Department officers were wearing a body camera when they interviewed her shortly after the incident.

She told police the teen kept asking for money but she didn’t have any to give him. After more exchanges about the money, she said she asked him to leave and started moving toward him with a chair.

“He didn’t seem to know what to do, so he put the knife in, kind of backed out and walked out the door,“ she said.

She told police officers that he said he wasn’t going to hurt her and never made any threats. She said he didn’t even look old enough to drive.

She described him to police as a “real skinny” black teen with a medium dark complexion who was between 5’6 and 5’7 wearing blue pants, a blue zip up hoodie and a green bandana covering the bottom half of his face.

She said he had “big brown eyes” and a small afro.

In her 15 years of living in her home on Whitehead Rd., she said she never had any problems.

The responding officer told her that there had been some issues with teens off Bel Air Drive, which is close by.

She told officers she was “nervous, scared” but that didn’t stop her for standing up for herself.

