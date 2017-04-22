Attorney: Ga. officer who punched suspect wants job back

Michael Bongiovanni

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The Gwinnett County police sergeant accused of using excessive force on video says he deserves to be back on the job.

The attorney for Michael Bongiovanni said the former sergeant is nothing more than a political pawn. And he also said the Gwinnett County police chief is out-of-touch with street policing.

The attorney for Bongiovanni said his client was only responding to Gwinnett County police training. He claims he’s now being unfairly crucified by public opinion.

“Officers have a difficult task and they have become political pawns,” attorney Mike Puglise said. “Dispensable pawns if you must.”

Puglise said more than a week ago his client used a legal and proper police technique to bring the driver, Demetrius Hollins, under control.

Two cell phone videos sparked community outrage over the stop and how it was handled by two officers.

The first video from the incident shows former officer Robert McDonald kicking Hollins in the head while he’s handcuffed and on the ground. Puglise said he’s not representing McDonald but feels obligated to represent Bongiovanni. In his case, it appears the former sergeant strikes an already submitting Hollins after he’s given up.

“When you look again in slow motion, that’s not what happened,” Puglise said.

Puglise claims Collins refused to turn around to be handcuffed.

“He used a police-taught technique and tactic on how to deescalate a situation,” Puglise said. “He was trying to get the man to turn around so he could be patted down.”

So why weren’t verbal commands issued first? Puglise said they were.

“And those commands were given and they weren’t followed,” he said.

He argued that Hollins was actually resisting in the video.

“Look at it again,” Puglise said. “Look at the suspect’s left arm. You’ll see Bongiovanni holding the suspect’s left arm around the wrist area and it’s pulling away.”

But Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers called the actions of Bongiovanni and McDonald disturbing and embarrassing. He fired the two immediately and opened a criminal investigation.

“I’m not going to tolerate it from anybody,” he said. “I’m mad; upset.”

Puglise said the chief is out-of-touch with what happens on the streets.

“He’s a good man,” he said. “He’s a manager now – not the road officer anymore.”

Puglise added that the chief took the easier path but not what he feels was the right one.

“You have the masses that want this officer crucified and then you have Officer Bongiovanni by himself,” he said. “From a manager’s standpoint, it’s easy to go with the masses.”

The attorney said they are cooperating with the investigation. He also said that if his client does not get back on with the Gwinnett County Police Department – after 20 years – his law enforcement career is pretty much over.

