Authorities: Father of baby found dead in woods captured

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Authorities say they've captured the father of a 2-week-old child after an infant was found dead in a wooded area on Sunday.

Courtney Bell and Chris McNabb reported their infant daughter, Caliyah McNabb, missing from their home at Eagle Point Trailer Park in Covington on Saturday morning.

The parents said that the child was fine when they fed and changed her at 5 a.m., but five hours later, she was missing from the bedroom.

The child was born premature on Sept. 23 and reportedly weighed about 5 pounds.

On Sunday, volunteers searching a wooded area near the home found a child's body wrapped in a blue cloth under a log, according to Newton County Sheriff's Dept. Capt. Keith Crum.

Authorities had been searching for Chris McNabb for much of Sunday evening. According to Crum, McNabb was in a vehicle when he learned that the body had been found. He then allegedly jumped out of the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 36 and Covington By-Pass Road and fled on foot.

McNabb was being sought on a probation violation and authorities want to question him more on his daughter's death. Crim confirmed that he had been captured around 7:45 p.m.

The child's mother was escorted to police headquarters. Crum said that she not considered a person of interest at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The coroner's office took custody of the child's body. An autopsy will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters to confirm the child's identity and determine the cause of death.

