Woman dead, man shot in Athens officer-involved shooting

ATHENS, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting, officials say.

According to the Athens-Clark County Police Department, officers were called out to the Columbia Brookside Apartments at 100 Brookside Avenue for a domestic dispute. At some point during the incident, a woman was shot and killed. Another man was shot and injured.

Officers are working a scene where a person has been shot. There is no threat to the general public from this incident. — Athens-Clarke Police (@accpolice) October 16, 2017

At the request of the Athens-Clarke PD, the GBI has responded to an officer involved shooting in Athens. — Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) October 16, 2017

No officers were injured in the incident and there is no threat to the general public, the department said.

