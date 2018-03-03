Authorities are searching for teens that escaped from a juvenile detention center in Williamson County on Saturday.

In a tweet, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said three teens had escaped from a juvenile correctional center.

Sheriff Chody said they are 16-year-old Hispanic males. Two are wearing gray sweat suits, and another is wearing khaki pants and a gray sweat shirt top.

LE is currently searching for 3 juveniles that escaped from J.C.C

Description: 16 year old Hispanic males.

2 are wearing gray sweat suits top & bottoms. 1 wearing khaki pants & a gray sweat shirt top. Last seen headed to the Quail Valley area of Georgetown. Call 911 w/any info pic.twitter.com/qGBGG0IyKO — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) March 3, 2018

They were last seen heading to the Quail Valley area of Georgetown, according to the Williamson County Sheriff.

If you have any information, officials encourage you to call 911.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

