Baby left on side of Oklahoma freeway in car seat with cash

(Photo NBC2News)

A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an Oklahoma interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate is in state custody as authorities investigate why the boy was abandoned.

Oklahoma City police say a church group returning from an amusement park spotted the child Saturday about 10 feet (3 meters) from the shoulder of Interstate 40. Sgt. Gary Knight said Monday that officers also found a Social Security card with the baby.

Police say they located the child's mother through family members and that she's been taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The church's pastor credits divine intervention in finding the child.

Ken Angel of Abba's House Worship Center in Ada, Oklahoma, says: "God stepped in."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press