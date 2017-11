PHOTO CREDIT: GEORGIA AQUARIUM FACEBOOK

After the long-awaited birth of Qinu's new baby, Georgia Aquarium announced on Facebook that the calf has passed away.

Just one day ago, the aquarium expressed their excitement over Qinu slowly showing signs of labor but due to the position and the shape that the calf was in, it was determined that it died before it had a chance to be born.

© 2017 WXIA-TV