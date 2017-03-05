Back to the Triangle (Part 3): Back to Life

Editor's note: This is the third part of our "Back to the Triangle" series.

Heroin and opioids killed more people in counties inside The Triangle than murders and car accidents combined in 2015.

There are two other powerful drugs that are available within The Triangle. One, called Pink, is is even stronger than heroin.

The other is an antidote that can save a life after an overdose.

Triangle testimonies

Over the past 18 months,Georgia’s medical examiners started working together to streamline reporting of heroin-related deaths. This change is helping our investigators more accurately track the number of deaths linked to heroin from 2015 to present day.

