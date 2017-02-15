Balloon volleyball league sparks senior competition

Marta Bistey was so excited that she couldn’t keep from shouting.

“It’s 12 to 8!” she exclaimed, belting out the score of the balloon volleyball match in front of her.

The dozen or so seniors seated across from each other, divided by a black net, smiled back at her. The players, from nearby retirement homes, had been waiting for this moment for a month.

"I’m a ballplayer from early on, from 1 year old up,” said Evelyn Fletcher. “It keeps you from looking at the TV 24-7. It keeps you from sitting on the porch, rocking in the chair.”

The city of St. Petersburg offers a balloon volleyball league for nursing home residents.

“I’m the cheerleader for my 92-year old great aunt,” said LouAnn Elias from the sidelines. “They get competitive.”

There isn’t much trash talking but the players are indeed competitive. The idea behind the league to get seniors out participating in an event that gets their competitive juices flowing again. Many of the participants played sports when they were younger and more able bodied.

Now, balloon volleyball gives them that feeling again.

“Balloon volleyball seems to be a very competitive but very fun game that our residents enjoy,” said Bistey, the activities director for the Brentwood nursing home.

The rules of the game are similar to that of traditional volleyball. Players use a balloon rather than a ball and must remain seated while playing. Some players play from their wheelchairs.

“They’re just like the rest of us,” said Elias. “Inside they have all that life and you see it coming out.”

There are 16 teams competing this season, the league's 28th year of competition. Matches are played at the St. Petersburg Coliseum. The final tournament of the season will be held there on Mar. 21.

(© 2017 WTSP)