Beloved UGA journalism professor loses battle to cancer, writes his own obit

Photo courtesy of UGA Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication (Photo: Grady College, WXIA)

ATHENS, Ga – The Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at The University of Georgia lost a good one on Tuesday.

Beloved journalism professor for over 26 years Barry Hollander lost his battle with thyroid cancer.

Hundreds of colleagues, friends, former and current students flooded social media with memories and condolences.

Giving thanks for the life of my colleague @barryhollander. pic.twitter.com/0gIXksKgZO — Welch Suggs (@welchsuggs) January 30, 2018

Aside from the hilarious tweets coming from students and loving remarks from colleagues, Hollander continues to make people smile even after his passing through his obituary.

Yes, he wrote his own obituary.

Hollander wrote his own obit, there being no one better at it. https://t.co/LKOAL0XBVj — Charles N Davis (@GradyDeanUGA) January 31, 2018

In his own words, Hollander said if you know him you wouldn’t be surprised.

After years of fighting thyroid cancer, Hollander wrote “eventually the cancer won.”

His obituary follows his life story from being born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee to his first job at a small daily newspaper in Mississippi where on his first day he wrote obits.

“Here I am, full circle, writing my own,” Hollander wrote.

It wasn’t until the fall of 1991 that Hollander and his wife settled in Athens and never left. He took a job as an assistant professor at Grady College and years later was made full professor.

When I first got to @UGAGrady, I had to take an info gathering course with @barryhollander. I sat alone because I had just transferred and didn't know anybody. I came to class everyday, though, because I knew it'd be fun with Hollander there.



Grady lost a good one today. — Layne Saliba (@laynesaliba) January 30, 2018

I took @barryhollander's Information Gathering class @UGAGrady in the spring of 2016. I'm sifting through those old notes 2 years later, and I can't think of anything I know about investigative journalism that ISN'T in here. Rest in peace, Dr. Hollander. — Maureen Sheeran (@MaureenSheeran) January 30, 2018

With a syllabus like this, Dr. Barry Hollander managed to terrify me while simultaneously cracking me up. Thankful to have been taught by one of @UGAGrady’s finest. pic.twitter.com/PzKxr2jgS2 — Kathryn Kostovetsky (@zomgitskathryn) January 30, 2018

“I never once regretted accepting the UGA job, though once or twice perhaps Grady did,” Hollander wrote. “I got to work with the very best faculty in the world, got to work with the very best students in the world, and got to live and raise a family in the very best town in the world.”

It was apparent that Hollander loved his students, his colleagues, Grady College, and especially his family.

He is survived by his wife Edith and children Jacob and Erin. He wrote that you can send flowers if you’d like, as Edith loves them. Hollander also wrote that in his memory, to watch out for his wife, the love of his life.

He also had a few more request:

“In my memory raise a good glass of bourbon or single-malt whisky.”

“In my memory, tell stories about me, especially the ones that make me sound like an idiot.”

“In my memory, tell stories about me, especially the ones that make me sound like an idiot.”

There is no doubt that Hollander will be missed in Athens and at Grady College. But what is apparent, is that he made the most of his time while there.

“I'm convinced Heaven, assuming I go there, looks a lot like Athens,” Hollander wrote.

The visitation will be held at Lord & Stephens funeral home on Lexington Road on Thursday, February 1 from 6:00-8: 00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Epps Bridge on Friday, February 2 at 3:30 pm. Flowers can be sent to Lord & Stephens funeral home.

A memorial fund is being created for Hollander by UGA alumni. For information, click HERE.

On my laptop, I have a folder called Miscellaneous Nonsense. It's filled with screenshots and saved photos of random things that make me laugh. @barryhollander's tweets had its own sub-folder. Sharing a handful of my favorites in the replies. pic.twitter.com/TuWXW2QrQY — Casey Sykes (@caseysykesphoto) January 30, 2018

My heart is breaking today. @UGAGrady lost a great professor. @barryhollander thank you for everything you instilled in your students & the skills you taught me. I learned some of the most useful skills from you and still use them daily. — Emily Middleton (@middleton_emily) January 30, 2018

Barry Hollander's love for journalism was evident in the @UGAGrady 3410 class we all took. He helped so many of us believe in our careers.



I'll always be thankful for his willigness to reach out (years later) near-weekly when I was the EIC of the @redandblack. — Stephen Mays (@stephemays) January 30, 2018

I had Barry Hollander for Intro to Print Media 14 years ago. Can still remember so many one liners. He was informative, entertaining, and didn’t embarrass me by answering my phone in front of a huge lecture hall the one time it went off in class. Rest ln Peace. — Jake Rowe (@Rowe247) January 30, 2018

Thank you @barryhollander for everything you taught me at @UGAGrady. Because of you, I background everyone I meet, confirm it when my mom says she loves me and go through life with a bit more sarcasm. My spunk probably drove you nuts, but I adored you. You made the world better. — Noelle Lashley (@noellelashley) January 30, 2018

So saddened by the passing of my @UGAGrady colleague Barry Hollander. The first time we met, he was quintessential Barry ...



Him: You study law?

Me: That's right.

Him: And you're a lawyer?

Me: I am.

Him: I'm sure you have other good qualities, though. — Jonathan Peters (@jonathanwpeters) January 30, 2018

© 2018 WXIA-TV