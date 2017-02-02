Why are we so obsessed with celebrities?

ST. PETERSBURG — Pictures of Beyoncé pregnant with twin are setting social media on fire.
Even Twitter weighed in, saying half a million people were talking about it in less than an hour!
Everybody seems to have a favorite celebrity.
From Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock to sports figures like Matt Ryan and Tom Brady.
So, why do we care about these people that we don’t know, again?
“You kind of have no choice to look at them because they're always there,” student Kyla Oneal said.
“You want what they have. You want the money, you want the cars, you want the fans screaming at you,” agreed Justin Reed.
“I think people are just so obsessed with other people's lives and because it's public. And because of social media, it's so easy to share everything,” said student Lauren Bodle.
Here's what a pop culture expert says is behind the worldwide obsession with celebrity.
