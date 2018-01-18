Bibb coroner needs help finding man's next of kin

Bibb County's coroner is asking for the public's help in locating the family of a man who was found dead Tuesday.

Leon Jones said Larry Dixon, age 55, was found dead of natural causes at 1255 James St.

He said Dixon apparently has a brother named Michael, and he's looking to contact Michael or any other family members.

Meanwhile, Jones says they still have not identified a man struck and killed by a car on Pio Nono Avenue on Jan. 8.

The man carried no identification and may have been homeless, he said.

If his next of kin are not identified by Friday, he said, he'll ask for a court order to cremate his remains. It costs the county $100 a day to store unidentified remains, he says.

Anyone with information on either case can contact him at (478) 256-6716.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV