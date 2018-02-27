Bibb County schools meet expectations in accreditation report

Three years ago, an accreditation group put Bibb County Schools on probation, but now the same group says the district is making progress.

The results for this report show that the district met the expectations in many categories, like identifying and addressing the needs for special education students.

It also showed that the school and staff proactively reached out to parents community members and staff.

In the report, they received a score of 342 on a scale of 100 being the lowest and 400 the highest.

Bibb County Superintendent Curtis Jones says the community support played a major role.

The district says Kaylene Campbell is one of hundreds of volunteers making a difference in the schools. She is a parent of two and a volunteer at two Bibb County Schools.

Twice a week, she helps stack books while keeping an eye on one of her own.

"It allows me to connect more with my kids," says Campbell. "With me being more present, it allows the teachers to be more comfortable with me, and that way, if there is an issue or a problem, they feel more comfortable talking to me about it. That way, we can nip whatever is going on in the bud beforehand."

"We were able to get more community support than what had been expected," says Campbell.

Jones says they received a score of 342 from the AdvancED Accreditation Agency, the outside group that tracks whether the district is making progress and meeting standards.

During his three years on the job, Jones says they've focused on some major improvements.

"The school district went about trying to increase several things, one being student reading," says Jones. "Doing better on the Georgia Milestones, increasing student attendance, improving in discipline and creating more safe schools."

He says that's led to an increase in the graduation rate and fewer discipline problems.

And one parent on the frontline of her child's education says she couldn't be more proud of the results.

"I think it's fantastic, all of the things to help the kids learn, especially with the way the world is now with the technology and all of the advancements," says Campbell. " I'm glad that they're learning all of these things at a earlier age."

© 2018 WMAZ-TV