Bill introduced to remove US from United Nations

The dome of the US Capitol (Photo: Getty Images)

A bill was introduced early January that calls for the removal of the United States from the United Nations.

According to the Congress website, H.R. 193 -- known as the American Sovereignty Restoration Act -- was introduced to the House on January 3 and referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

While its official title says it seeks to end membership in the U.N., there are several other key components of the bill which include: ending the 1947 agreement that the U.N. headquarters will be housed in the U.S., ending peacekeeping operations, removing diplomatic immunity, and ending participation in the World Health Organization.

Should the bill pass, the act and its amendments will go into effect two years after it has been signed.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Mike D. Rogers [R-AL] and is cosponsored by six others.

To see the full text of the bill, click here.

To find your state representatives and their contact information, click here.

(© 2017 WMAZ)