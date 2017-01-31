Black box data shows Ga. officer was going 97 mph before hitting pedestrians

Officer Scott York was terminated after traveling 97 mph before a pedestrian crash.

NORCROSS, Ga. -- A Gwinnett County police officer was fired after investigators say he violated policy when he jumped a curb and hit two pedestrians on the way to a call.

Police said the accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Singleton Road in Norcross when Officer Scott York left the roadway, traveled over the curb and struck two walkers on the sidewalk.

His blur lights and sirens were activated at the time. York told investigators he had traveled into the center lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle. The vehicle he was passing began to merge into the lane at the same time. The officer tried to avoid a collision and lost control of his patrol car.

It jumped the curb and hit 16-year-old Jose Coreas-Mejia and 18-year-old Joel Melendez-Coreas. Two other vehicles were also hit and damaged.

Joel was treated and released. His cousin Jose remains in serious condition.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victims," Cpl. Michele Pihera said. "As officers, we routinely investigate incidents involving others. It's never easy investigating an incident involving one of our own."

That investigation found he did not follow the General Directives Manual Section 440.2 which states, "The safety of the public will be the primary consideration in a vehicular response to any call for assistance or incident.”





The call York was responding to was a code 2 response, calling for "intermittent use of emergency lights and siren is authorized to proceed through intersections and congested areas… At no time shall the posted speed limit be exceeded".

Based on the marks on the pavement at the scene and the black box data from the patrol car, Officer York was traveling 97 mph just before the collision, more than twice the posted speed limit.

"Officer York acted outside the policies of the Gwinnett County Police Department. The criminal investigation is still active, and charges are likely within the upcoming week," a spokesperson said in a written statement sent to 11Alive News.

