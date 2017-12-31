Body of Conyers man recovered from Lake Lanier

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Hall County Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a body in the water on Sunday morning, recovered the body of a 58-year-old Conyers man from Lake Lanier at Aqualand Marina.

When they arrived, they found the body of John Lawrence Stanford of Conyers in the water. Investigators said Stanford had been staying on a friend's boat at the marina, and that the boat's owner discovered the body after he arrived at the marina Sunday morning.

Police said Stanford was last seen Saturday afternoon by other tenants in the area.

Investigators said there was no obvious sign of trauma and at this point, no foul play is suspected. Stanford's body has been sent to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Criminal Investigations Division.

