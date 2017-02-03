Booze & candy: Kids getting drunk in school

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
USPS not delivering to some Bonaire residents
-
Multi-vehicle accident I-75 N between Hardeman Ave and I-16 split
-
Falcons fans stranded after no-show bus
-
How to do the Dirty Bird
-
Matt Ryan talks about final preparations for Patriots
-
Bird Lady
-
Detectives: KY mother admits to killing family
-
National Signing Day 2017 highlights, 6pm, pt. 1
-
Super Bowl birthday surprise
-
Dog park coming soon to Warner Robins
More Stories
-
Central Georgians RISE UP on Falcons FridayFeb. 3, 2017, 9:02 a.m.
-
Verify: Pop-up apparel shops must have licenseFeb. 3, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
-
Hillcrest Elementary celebrates Falcons FridayFeb. 3, 2017, 7:03 p.m.